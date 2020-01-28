Local law enforcement grappling with impact of reform laws

HORNELL — Hornell Police Chief Ted Murray didn’t mince words at the first Quality of Life Committee meeting of 2020.

Murray addressed how sweeping criminal justice reform is impacting how police protect and serve. Bail reform and changes to discovery laws went into effect Jan. 1.

"Our quality of life is under assault, basically, from decisions that have been made in Albany," Murray told the committee. "As we’re dealing with these changes in the laws more and more, we’re finding it’s just about impossible for our police department to fight drugs as we’ve been fighting them (in the past). It’s also impossible for us to be able to keep people in our community as safe as what we have been. People that we’re arresting are being released that day, or within hours."

Murray noted a high-profile example locally. Javon C. Harris, 26, was arrested in Hornell at the Walmart-Wegmans Plaza after allegedly groping female customers. Harris had just been arrested by Bath Village Police on two separate occasions for similar offenses before turning up in Hornell after being released.

"It’s really an assault on our quality of life. It’s sad," Murray said. "I’ve been chief of police for quite awhile now, and I have to say it’s a very sad start to 2020."

Deputy Mayor Jessica Cleveland asked what the committee could do to make a difference. Murray said applying pressure to elected officials is the only recourse available.

"It all comes down to politics," the chief said. "It’s making our job just about impossible. We’ve got 12 cases right now where we should be making drug arrests. We have enough to arrest the people, but because of the change in the law we cannot make any arrest until such time as we get the lab reports back. There’s now a lag of about eight months to get a lab report back. Any drug cases that we do now, we won’t be making any arrests for six months because of the new law. We have case upon case upon case, but no ability to arrest."

Murray added that even though offenders might be quickly released per bail reform, police would at least be taking action in a proactive manner.

"You have somebody that’s doing drugs in the City of Hornell and they might not be from Hornell," Murray said. "By the time we get the lab report back, good luck trying to find that individual and then if you do locate the individual and arrest them, then he’s eligible to be released anyway under the bail reform law. It’s a mess. I think small-town upstate New York isn’t being recognized by Albany."

For the last several years, Murray has instituted an open door policy in which drug addicts can come to the police department and the department will get them into a treatment program. Murray said he’s had maybe two takers. The chief believes bail reform may have the inadvertent side effect of keeping people out of drug treatment programs.

"When we would arrest someone for drugs they would go into a jail, and even if it’s for a short period of time, they can get off the drugs for a little bit and perhaps they can get into some advocacy group, get their head squared away and get some help," Murray said. "I’ve dealt with many parents over the years who said the best place for my kid right now is jail until such time as we can get him straightened around. We don’t want to see people dying of the fentanyl we’re seeing on the streets. Unfortunately under this system we just don’t have the capabilities available to us to help the people that need help."

Murray said that also applies to mental health cases, citing an example of a local who spent two days in the hospital waiting for a bed to become available at a mental health facility.

"We ended up wrestling with him twice out on the streets and bringing him back to the hospital," Murray said.

Any change to the law would have to come from Albany.

"We can tell the stories, but no one seems to want to listen to it at this point that I can see," Murray said.