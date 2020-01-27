AVOCA — About two dozen community members and parents attended the January Avoca Central Board of Education meeting to discuss mandatory student immunizations under proposed legislation the New York State Assembly and Senate are considering to attend public schools.

Most of those attending spoke against compulsory HPV vaccination, intrusion on parents rights, and continued government overreach, said Stephen C. Saxton, Avoca Central school superintendent.

Many parents said that if further vaccinations are required they will likely decide to home school their children, causing reduced enrollment in Avoca Central.

Inoculation against measles and HPV are the most prominent anti-vaccination efforts in the country, according to news reports.

Furious anti-vax parents in the New York City area this past summer posted memes and images of sad children — and have shown up in person to protest the governor — because a new law prohibiting unvaccinated children from attending New York State public schools went into effect in June.

The mandate “prohibits schools from permitting any child to be admitted or to attend in excess of 14 days without sufficient evidence that a child has received all age-appropriate required vaccinations,” according to the New York Department of Health, Office of Children and Family Services, and the State Education Department.

Many speakers at the Avoca Central board meeting urged other parents to contact elected state officials to lobby against mandatory immunization of students in state-supported public schools. Saxton said that the traditional school leaders annual lobby day effort with state elected officials will be held this year on Tuesday, March 3. For at least the past decade, appointed and elected school officials have met with state assemblymen and senators to lobby for and against specific issues.

Most area school officials also visit Albany offices of state elected assemblymen and senators, typically during March.

Some cervical cancers are associated with HPV, a sexually transmitted infection. Widespread immunization with the HPV vaccine could reduce the impact of cervical cancer worldwide, according to an article the Mayo clinic published last year.

HPV vaccinations are formulated to fight cervical cancer, which strikes around 13,000 women annually in the U.S. and is almost entirely preventable when women receive the vaccine.

Driven by HPV, the disease is usually slow-growing in its earliest stages. Screening with regular Pap or HPV tests can detect the disease in its early stages.

HPV is an extremely common virus that is transmitted through direct sexual contact. It drives most cervical cancers, as well as many anal, vaginal, vulvar, penile and a growing percentage of head and neck cancers.

Thanks to screening advances, cervical cancer mortality rates in the U.S. have dropped significantly in recent years, health organizations said. HPV infections — and cervical cancers — are also in decline in the U.S., due to use of the vaccine.

Yet cervical cancer remains one of the leading causes of cancer deaths among women in low-resource countries, health officials report.

Measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccinations protect against well-known and potentially dangerous childhood diseases. The vaccinations for those communicable diseases are frequently the target of anti-vaccination advocates.

