DANSVILLE — UR Medicine | Noyes Health again has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval® for Hospital Accreditation by demonstrating continuous compliance with its performance standards.

The Gold Seal is a symbol of quality that reflects a health care organization’s commitment to providing safe and quality patient care.

Noyes Health underwent a rigorous, unannounced onsite review in September 2019. During the visit, a team of Joint Commission reviewers evaluated compliance with Hospital standards spanning several areas including emergency management, environment of care, infection prevention and control, leadership, medication management, mental health treatment and rights and responsibilities of the individual.

The Joint Commission’s standards are developed in consultation with health care experts and providers, measurement experts and patients. They are informed by scientific literature and expert consensus to help health care organizations measure, assess and improve performance. The surveyors also conducted onsite observations and interviews.

“As a private accreditor, The Joint Commission surveys health care organizations to protect the public by identifying deficiencies in care and working with those organizations to correct them as quickly and sustainably as possible,” says Mark Pelletier, RN, MS, chief operating officer, Accreditation and Certification Operations, and chief nursing executive, The Joint Commission. “We commend UR Medicine | Noyes Health for its continuous quality improvement efforts in patient safety and quality of care.”

“The overall care and safety of our patients is our number one priority,” says Amy Pollard, Noyes Health President and CEO, “The Joint Commission is an independent evaluator that sets the highest of standards for the healthcare industry, and I am grateful to the entire Noyes staff for working hard to meet them every day.”

For more information, visit https://www.jointcommission.org