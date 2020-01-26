GENESEO — Recruitment for the 2020 Livingston County Teen Recognition Awards is currently underway. The annual award program is sponsored by the Livingston County Board of Supervisors. Nominations are due by Feb. 7.

The goal of the award program is to recognize and award youth in Livingston County who have demonstrated community involvement, exceptional leadership, or have positively influenced others by overcoming a significant challenge.

To be considered eligible, the exemplary teens must be age 15 by Feb. 7. Youth are eligible while in school and up to high school graduation.

Youth may be awarded in one of three areas:

● Community Involvement

● Leadership

● Positive Influence on Others While Overcoming a Significant Challenge

To nominate an exceptional youth, visit http://www.livingstoncounty.us/youth.htm or call the Livingston County Youth Bureau at 585.243.6909. Carefully read the Nomination Instructions and Rules before completing the Nomination Form.