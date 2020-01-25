The Yates County Democratic Committee will open its 2020 Campaign Headquarters at 9 Main St. in Penn Yan, the former Books Landing location. Their first event will be on Tuesday, Jan. 28 when State Senate candidate Leslie Danks Burke will be at the headquarters between 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. as she starts a tour of the 58th Senate district.

The headquarters will be be staffed from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays in January, February and March. Beginning in April it will be open more days and longer hours in order to promote the Democratic Presidential Primary as well as the Tracy Mitrano and Leslie Danks Burke campaigns. They will hold public discussions about candidates and issues important to Yates County residents.

The Democrats invite you follow them on Facebook (The Yates County Democrats), and their website (YatesDems.org). You can contact them by email (YatesDems@gmail.com) or phoning (315-308-3214).