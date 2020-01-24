Governments meet to discuss water purchase contract

CORNING | The South Corning Village Board and Town of Corning Board held a sometimes-contentious joint meeting Wednesday night to discuss a dispute over the contract under which the town purchases water from the village.

The water is used to supply the Pinewood Acres Water District, which has approximately 60 residential water customers along with Corning Community College.

The meeting, which served mostly as an opportunity for town and village officials to air grievances over the water purchase arrangement, ended with a verbal agreement to revisit the contract after holding separate meetings of the two boards.

Town leaders say they were caught by surprise by an increase in costs in the contract.

“This is essentially a 60 percent increase,” town board member Jen Mullen said.

Based on discussion at the meeting, the increase would amount to about $200 per year for residential customers in the Pinewood Water District.

The village will soon seek bids for a $6 million project to upgrade the infrastructure for the water system that supplies the village as well as the water that is sold to the town.

The local share of that cost is about $2 million.

“The cost is for the construction,” said Village Mayor Jim Thomas. “There has been no increase in the rate for the water itself.”

But Corning Town Supervisor Kim Feehan said the structure of the contract is a larger problem than the cost.

“Calling [the increased cost] ‘debt’ in the contract requires us to put it in taxes,” Feehan said. “It’s the difference between a village and a town.”

Essentially, Feehan said the problem is that a cost that’s identified as debt service can’t be charged to water customers as part of water bills. Instead, it has to be levied as part of taxes on the residents of that water district.

“We’ve had numerous conversations with the village, ‘Can we just have a water bill?,’” Mullen said.

Although the meeting appeared to end with positive progress, there were moments of tension throughout as officials expressed frustration at what they said were unreasonable positions or misrepresentations by the other side.

Feehan said the contract under discussion wasn’t made available to the town until this month, after the town’s budget was completed and tax bills had already been sent out.

Village officials said the issue had been raised with the town in November -- Feehan countered that the November communication included incorrect cost calculations.

Town board member Mike Brenning said he believed the town’s customers were paying a share of the construction costs that was out of proportion to their usage.

“You use 20 percent of the water, we’re asking you to pay 11 percent of the cost,” Thomas replied.

Feehan said her calculations indicated town customers would be paying approximately 25 percent of the $2 million local construction cost.

A resulting discussion about the initial cost of the project versus the total debt service costs over 30 years of financing ended without finding common ground.

Village attorney Ron Yorio (formerly attorney for the town), interjected more than once, at one point saying he believed the town was “asking the village to negotiate against itself” in revisiting the contract.

Later, without apparently speaking with Mayor Thomas or village board members, Yorio tried to end the meeting.

“Does the board have further questions for the village or its experts?,” he asked.

“Then I guess we don’t want to be here anymore,” Yorio added after there was no immediate reply.

The Town of Corning Board will hold its next regular meeting at 7 p.m. Feb. 18 at the Town Hall, 20 S. Maple St.

The Village Board will meet at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10 at the Village Office at 7 Clark Street (on the back side of the building that houses the South Corning Fire Department).