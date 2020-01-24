Redskins remain unbeaten

CANISTEO — Lillian Mullen turned in a monster performance with 33 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals as the Canisteo-Greenwood Redskins remained unbeaten on the season with a 60-41 win over Arkport/Canaseraga on Thursday evening in Canisteo.

“She plays way above her age. Lillian is a second year player, but she’s playing like she is a senior. She just played so well tonight,” said C-G coach Les York.

The eighth-grade phenom was joined in her dominating night by the other two part of Canisteo-Greenwood’s three-headed attack. Savannah Ambuski finished the night with six points, seven rebounds and three assists. Elizabeth Roach also contributed eight points and 12 rebounds in the win.

“With those three, if they go a box-and one, the other two are going to step up and get points. If they press us, we have two great guards that can handle the ball. We’ve got a big girl in the center. They are all returning players, and they are all playing like juniors and seniors,” said York. “They are playing way above their biological age.”

The game was as advertised in the opening minutes as each team relied on steals and fast break layups. Arkport/Canaseraga got three different players involved with buckets in order to keep the game close early on, but the Lady Redskins ended the frame on a quick 4-0 run that gave them a 15-9 lead after the first quarter. That momentum carried into the second stanza as Canisteo-Greenwood whipped the ball around Arkport/Canaseraga’s zone defense. C-G ripped off a 7-2 run that forced a timeout with the lead up to 22-11 and five minutes left in the half.

The timeout stopped the run for only a moment, as the Lady Redskins were really just getting started. Canisteo-Greenwood’s big three of Ambuski, Mullen and Roach turned in highlight play after highlight play, ending the half on a huge 14-3 run that pushed the lead out to 36-14 at the halftime break. After the break, Arkport/Canaseraga was the team that came out energized, and the Lady Wolves went on a 5-0 run of their own to force a timeout just two minutes into the second half. The run did not last, however, as Canisteo-Greenwood regrouped during the break and continued to increase the lead.

The Redskins controlled the play on both ends of the floor for the next few minutes, and the lead grew to as much as 25 points late in the quarter. Mullen was the main beneficiary during the stretch, as she poured in 10 of her 33 points in the frame. The game was played evenly after that, and the Redskins lead settled in with a 48-24 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Both teams emptied the bench in the fourth quarter with no possibility of a comeback. By the time the final buzzer sounded, C-G had rolled to the 60-41 win.

Arkport/Canseraga was led by a great performance from Victoria McDaniel, who finished with 22 points in the loss.

“McDaniel is a great player. I mean hats off to her, she played great tonight,” said York.

Arkport/Canaseraga (7-5) now hits the road on Tuesday with a trip to Genesee Valley at 7:30 p.m. Canisteo-Greenwood (13-0) now faces off with Fillmore in the Barkley Showcase on Saturday afternoon at 12 p.m. at Alfred State College.