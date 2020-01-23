BATH - A homeless man was arrested on four different occasions in the past week before being sent to the Steuben County Jail Monday for allegedly forcible touching females at Wegmans and Walmart in Hornell.

Javan C. Harris, 26, was arrested in the Bath area and was charged with unlawful imprisonment, public lewdness, burglary, grand larceny, petit larceny, and trespassing, on Friday and Saturday, and was released on his own recognizance without bail.

Harris was arrested at about 7:30 p.m., Monday, by Hornell City Police and charged with two-counts of forcible touching for allegedly inappropriately touching some females at Wegmans and Walmart.

He was arraigned Tuesday in the Steuben County Arraignment Court and sent to the Steuben County Jail on $2,000 cash bail, police said. He will appear today in Hornell City Court to answer to the charge.

At about 5:30 p.m., Jan. 17, Harris was arrested by Steuben County Sheriff’s and charged with fourth-degree grand larceny for allegedly stealing a cell phone from a person at the Steuben County Office Building.

Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard said due to the new bail reform Harris was issued a ticket to appear in Bath Village Court at a later date.

At about 3 a.m., Jan. 18, Harris was arrested by Bath Village Police and charged with second-degree unlawful imprisonment and public lewdness, for allegedly asking to use a phone at a Bath area hotel to find a place to stay and while the hotel clerk was assisting him, he took all of his clothes off and grabbed the clerk.

Bath Village Chief of Police Chad R. Mullen said Harris was arraigned in the Steuben County Arraignment Court for the issuance of an order of protection and subsequently released back into the public as these were not qualifying charges for bail to be set.

Later that day, at about 10:44 a.m., Jan. 18, Harris was again arrested by Bath Village Police and charged with third-degree burglary, petit larceny and trespassing. He allegedly entered Top’s Market after previously being issued a trespass warning and while in the store allegedly stole some merchandise.

During the arrest Harris was found to be in possession of a stolen bicycle and he was then arrested for fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property. He was again arraigned in Steuben County Arraignment Court and released back into the public as these were not qualifying charges for bail to be set.

"I guess what's the most troubling is a year ago (Harris) likely would have been in jail either after the initial charge or the subsequent charge due to the repetitiveness of what he was doing and he would have received treatment in the jail," Allard said. "Instead now we have several more victims of crimes that didn’t need to happen, shouldn't have happened. But the irresponsibleness of the bail reform causes extra victims to suffer across the state every day."