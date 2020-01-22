Hornell PD closer to buying patrol vehicle after Simmons-Rockwell chips in $1,500

HORNELL — K9 Officer “Snitch,” the Hornell Police Department’s recent addition, will eventually follow her nose to track down drugs, but this winter she is proving to be adept at sniffing out big checks.

Snitch and her partner, police officer Seth Blanchard, joined Hornell Police Chief Ted Murray in accepting a $1,500 check at Simmons-Rockwell Ford Monday morning. Just before New Year’s, the police department received a donation from the Ryan Agency. The department is soliciting donations from area businesses and organizations to cover the expense of acquiring Snitch and a dog-friendly patrol vehicle, approximately $25,000 combined, according to Chief Murray.

“Mr. Blanchard called us up, and it’s something that our community really needs, so it’s easy when it comes down to that for us to try to help out as much as we can,” Roger Payne, general manager of Simmons-Rockwell explained.

“The dog is paid for,” Officer Blanchard said, but the department still needs $8,000 more to purchase a vehicle that would be specially outfitted to provide a space for Snitch that would be secure, well-ventilated and would have a spill-proof water supply for long shifts.

Snitch, an 18-month old yellow lab, is in training to detect drugs and objects. Officer Blanchard said that Snitch already is a “fantastic nose dog.” Her talent was evident as she repeatedly sniffed out her tennis ball, buttoned in the pocket of Officer Blanchard’s uniform.

“She’s going to hit all the major drug groups: methamphetamine, cocaine, heroin, fentanyl, all the mainstream drugs that are on the street. The only one that she won’t is marijuana,” Officer Blanchard said.

Chief Murray added, “It really adds to what our officers are doing in the war on narcotics. A detection dog is something that we need, not only on searches but during regular patrol when we stop a vehicle, or school settings. We like to bring them into the schools on a regular basis, make sure we keep those things (drugs) out of the school settings.”

Organizations or businesses interested in making a donation to the Hornell Police Department’s K9 Program are invited to call 607-324-2860 and ask for Chief Murray or Capt. Mike Sexsmith.