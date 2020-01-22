The proposal, which requires 25 signatures of qualified school district voters and the Arkport School Board’s OK to earn a ballot spot, would change how the reading center receives funds, allowing it to meet the requirements to become a registered, chartered library.

ARKPORT — In meetings with the Village Board and School Superintendent Jesse Harper this week, the Arkport Reading Center Board of Trustees is sharing its plan to put a "School District Public Library" referendum on the May school district ballot.

The proposal, which requires 25 signatures of qualified school district voters and the Arkport School Board’s OK to earn a ballot spot, would change how the reading center receives funds, allowing it to meet the requirements to become a registered, chartered library.

"If we don’t do this, our doors are going to close," Reading Center Trustee Terry Pullman told the Arkport Village Board Tuesday night.

Pullman and fellow Reading Center board member Patty Amidon went over the proposal at the village board meeting. They planned to meet with Harper, the school chief, Wednesday morning.

If approved by voters, the plan will shift financing from the village government (which currently budgets $13,300 per year for the reading center) to a school district funding model that allows for broader tax support (annual levy of $35,783).

The change in status from a village book center to a chartered library would result in enhanced services, accessible hours, public computers with broad band connectivity and facility improvements, according to Reading Center trustees.

The tax expense for Village of Arkport residents would decrease if the funding method is changed to a school district tax model, officials said.

Currently, Village of Arkport residents with a home assessed at $100,000 pay about $36.30 annually to support the Arkport Reading Center at a levy of $13,300.

Under the school district model with a levy of $35,783, Village of Arkport residents with a home assessed at $100,000 would pay $19.73 annually in support.