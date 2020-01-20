Residents raise ongoing codes concerns in neighborhoods

WELLSVILLE — Safety concerns at 86 East Hanover Street were back in the spotlight at this week’s meeting of the Wellsville Village Board of Trustees.

The home was declared an unsafe structure following a public hearing in September. A neighboring property owner, Brian Hamlin, spoke during the community comment portion of this week’s meeting.

Hamlin said no improvements have been made at the two-story home, which recently suffered a water break. Hamlin added that the foundation is crumbling and he’s seen food in coolers in the backyard that may attract rodents.

Village trustee Mike Roeske noted the village scheduled three appointments to inspect the property, and the property owner canceled each one. The village is now "going through the legal motions," Roeske said.

Hamlin also raised concerns regarding a maple tree on the property that is in poor condition.

"Depending on which way it splits, one half could wind up on my house with the other half potentially taking out my electric," he said, noting he received a quote for $900 to take the tree down. "It’s just a matter of time before one of those legs goes on it."

The village board said the Department of Public Works would look at the tree and determine if it could be at least partially addressed given the danger to the power line.

The board heard from another resident on South Main Street who has raised repeated concerns over a neighbor’s code compliance regarding noise, exhaust fumes and a large number of automobiles sitting on the property providing shelter for rodents.

Fire Chief Barney Dillie said there may be some fire hazards and violations of code. The board suggested Dillie consult with Codes Officer Jo Fenske to address the ongoing matter.

"I will say in the last several years, especially the last year, the village has stepped up on enforcement of codes and violations," Dillie said.

Mayor Randy Shayler agreed, while noting it was time for the village to step up its efforts addressing the concerns of residents on South Main and East Hanover streets.

"We’ve been successful in a lot of things, even to the point of the grass cutting and the trash on the curb through Jo’s efforts and (Police Chief) Tim (O’Grady’s) efforts patrolling and notifying people," Shayler said. "If we are to be faulted for anything, let’s be faulted for being too aggressive."

Cell removal

Police Chief Tim O’Grady said renovations of the PD’s jail cells are underway. Plumbing has been removed from the cells and the next step is to cut out the benches and then get lighting installed. The space is being transformed into evidence storage. Post bail-reform, the cells are unnecessary.

"We weren’t using the cells a whole lot anyways," O’Grady said. "Typically we were averaging between 5-10 people we were housing at various times throughout the year. Even if (bail reform) does get reversed it probably won’t have any impact."

O’Grady addressed some unintended consequences of bail reform.

"We’re not New York City or even Olean. There’s not a lot of things open 24 hours a day here. If you get arrested for DWI at 2 a.m., and even if I arraign you in front of a judge the judge can’t put cash bail on you, so you’re now released out the front door of the police department. Let’s say it’s below zero, there’s nowhere to go if nobody can pick you up. This has happened. Who does that come back on? It’s going to be a problem as we travel down this road."

Fire business

The Dyke Street Engine Co. and the Wellsville Fire Co. are planning a late April or early May gun raffle.

Dillie provided an update on policy regarding the election for chief.

"Last year the village board requested the chief’s qualifications 30 days prior to the annual election. We formed a qualifications committee through the department that will review the chief’s qualifications and then forward that to the village board," Dillie said. "The committee is formed of the three certified training officers who are not running for chief."

Other business

In other business, the village announced that it collected $2,792.35 from the parking meters from Thanksgiving through New York’s Day. The parking meter donations during the holiday season were the highest ever collected by at least $500. The village voted to round that number up to $2,800 and donate the money to the Salvation Army.

The village’s new parking and impoundment of motor vehicles laws were passed without comment following the public hearing.

Roeske reported that the town board thanked the village for use of the village hall to hold its town board and planning board public meetings. Roeske also said the village planning board is looking to address updates to village codes, particularly as they apply to Air BnBs.