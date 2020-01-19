“Whatever affects one, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be.”

HORNELL — Birthdays are typical times to reflect on events and accomplishments, but at a celebration marking the birth of Rev. Martin Luther King, Jr. in Hornell on Saturday, the focus fell to the future of civil rights.

Speakers emphasized the need in 2020 to end racism and extend social justice to marginalized groups, especially people living in poverty.

Approximately 20 people — undeterred by Saturday’s biting cold and snow — gathered at the Community Arts Center to honor Dr. King’s legacy.

“It only takes a few to get a fire started,” Rev. Michael Bell told the audience.

Rev. Bell, pastor of Dyer-Phelps AME Zion Church in Saratoga Springs, joined local author and artist Lee Marcus in speaking about the progress that they say remains to be made. Although different in scope and structure, their speeches complemented each other in terms of the current political atmosphere, the urgency to achieve economic justice and the acknowledgment of what Marcus defined as white privilege.

Marcus emphasized the need for white Americans to listen. She offered what she called a “radical proposal” in which predominantly “white churches all over America send out an invitation to people of color all over America” for a year in which “we would like you to speak to us freely, share your stories, your music, your joys and your sorrows. And we make this commitment: We will show up. We will shut up, and we will listen.”

Marcus interspersed her speech with quotes from Dr. King, Native American leaders and former National Football League player Colin Kaepernick, each quote reflecting a need for non-violence and for a greater understanding among people of all backgrounds. The audience read the quotes aloud in unison, their voices intensifying Dr. King’s statement that “Whatever affects one, affects all indirectly. I can never be what I ought to be until you are what you ought to be.”

Rev. Bell, who was invited to speak on the topic of “Unfinished Business” in the civil rights movement, swiftly expanded beyond racial justice to economic justice, elaborating on what he said are the crises provoked by mass incarceration, immigration reform and income inequality. He referred to his experience meeting migrant farm workers in the Southern Tier. Audience members applauded at several points throughout his speech.

“Who are the poor? The poor are nothing but you and I. No matter how much money you think you have, you are still connected to one another, and isn’t that what Dr. King said?”

“It’s just a matter of when. I don’t know when, but the tipping point will come, and whether our politicians are here to help us or not, we will find a way to break through until it makes sense, until this country becomes our country again,” he said.

Bell and Marcus exhorted the audience to take action. Marcus read parts of Dr. King’s “Letter from a Birmingham Jail.”

“When you are forever fighting a degenerating sense of nobody-ness, then you will understand why we find it difficult to wait,” Marcus quoted the 1963 letter.

Rev. Bell updated the idea, urging, “This crowd does not have to wait to do what is right.”

The program concluded with a discussion that included concerns about affordable housing and basic services in Hornell and — as fitting for a birthday celebration — cake and ice cream.