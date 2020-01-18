ALFRED — Alfred State College is excited to announce that Project Prom Dress Extravaganza 2020 will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, March 22 in the Pioneer Center on the Alfred campus.

Project Prom Dress is a student-driven initiative and is the passion of the sorority sisters of Delta Chi Omega. Annually, new and gently used gowns are donated from local bridal shops and individuals, and the sorority sisters collect hundreds of gowns, shoes, and accessories.

“Every year, we have the pleasure of working with local school districts in Allegany and surrounding counties to offer these gowns and accessories free of charge to girls in need in order to make their prom night less of a financial burden,” said Sandra Burdick, event concierge at Alfred State. “The reality is that prom gowns are an expense that does not fit into a lot of families’ budgets. Our goal is to ease the financial burden so the girls can enjoy every moment of their prom.”

Each year, the event continues to grow. For 2019, Project Prom Dress gave away more than 100 gowns.

“It is wonderful to see some of the girls come in from the previous year and re-donate their gown before choosing a new one,” Burdick said. “It touches them and they feel how wonderful it is to give as well as to receive. The sisters of Delta Chi Omega have really created a wonderful program here at Alfred State, and I am privileged to be able to work with them and participate in its growth.”

As a reminder, the Delta Chi Omega sisters will also be collecting donations of gowns, shoes, and accessories. Alfred State would like to thank its continued donors as well as the individuals who have donated. Thank you for helping to keep this program alive.

For more information, contact Sandra Burdick at burdicsl@alfredstate.edu or at 607-587-4098.