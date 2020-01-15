BELMONT — Allegany County officially recognized the contributions of a “great citizen and statesman,” declaring Jan. 13, 2020 John W. Hasper Day in Allegany County.

Hasper passed away Jan. 4 while wintering in Florida. The Belfast native was a member of the Allegany County Board of Supervisors from 1968-69, and was part of the team that created the Board of Legislators, serving on the county’s first-ever legislature in 1970 and beyond. Hasper was a Majority Leader and Chairman of the Board from 1982-1986.

He went on to serve in the New York State Assembly and was appointed Deputy Secretary of State by Gov. George Pataki during a long life dedicated to public service.

In making the proclamation Monday, current Board of Legislators Chairman Curt Crandall said Hasper was a leader of many groups and organizations for many decades, and he was “continually called on for advice and direction throughout his retirement years.”

The proclamation of John W. Hasper Day in Allegany County encouraged the county to honor and remember the contributions of a “great citizen and statesman.”

In other business, Judith D. Hopkins of Fillmore and Karl Graves of Wellsville were reappointed to the Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District Board as Legislative Members for a one-year term.

Rodney K. Bennett of Fillmore was reappointed to the Allegany County Soil and Water Conservation District Board as an At-Large Member for a three-year term.

In an annual formality, the county moved to act as the passthrough agency as $113,004 was awarded to the Allegany County Federation of Snowmobilers by the New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.