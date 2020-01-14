WELLSVILLE — Local musician Alex Cole brings his talent to the Nancy Howe Auditorium stage this January.

Alex is known for his take on newer country, southern rock, originals, and a little Johnny Cash and Elvis for fun. He is the owner of Argentieri Brothers Linen Service in Wellsville and a member of the local Lions Club, performing in their variety show annually.

This concert will take place Thursday, Jan. 23 at 7 p.m. in the Nancy Howe Auditorium at the David A. Howe Public Library, 155 North Main Street, in Wellsville. It is free and open to the public.

For information on upcoming library programs and events, visit davidahowelibrary.org, or call (585) 593-3410.