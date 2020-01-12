Officials say parade and other Christmas season events were well-attended

CORNING - Corning Intown District Management Association crews are currently going through the long process of removing strings of lights from dozens of Market Street trees, ending the popular and productive holiday season.

Coleen Fabrizi, executive director of the Corning Gaffer District, said attractions this holiday season, including the always popular Parade of Lights and Sparkle, went very well.

“We were very pleased at how the Parade of Lights turned out,” Fabrizi said. “It was a record attendance, I can tell you that. We’re very grateful to all of the volunteers that helped us with the security so we could do this, and do it safely.”

Fabrizi said the volunteers made a huge impact on both holiday events, and people seemed to flock to the Gaffer District throughout the holiday season.

“People seemed to be out and about and enjoying everything the downtown has to offer,” Fabrizi said. “It was constantly busy and when we saw people with shopping bags it made us very happy.”

City Manager Mark Ryckman said he appreciates all of the efforts by the Gaffer District and the merchants to make this a successful holiday season.

“All of them take a lot of pride in making our downtown a destination for holiday shopping and dining,” Ryckman said.