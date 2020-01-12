Prosecution subpoenas counseling center; defense attorneys will inspect crime scene

BELMONT — William “Billy” Larson, Jr. had an appointment at a mental health center the day his parents were shot to death at 8472 Cortney Hollow Road in Clarksville last Nov. 5, Allegany County assistant district attorney Thomas Fuoco said at a court hearing Friday.

It was an appointment the teenager did not attend.

Larson, 17, faces two counts of second-degree murder, a class A-1 felony, and two counts of first-degree manslaughter, a class B felony, in the deaths of his parents, William Larson Sr., 67, and Lisa Larson, 50.

“Mrs. Larson had made an appointment for the Olean Counseling Center, and that appointment was scheduled for the day that (Larson’s) parents were killed,” Fuoco said during a motions hearing in front of Allegany County Court Judge Terrence M. Parker.

The district attorney’s office had subpoenaed the Olean Counseling Center for “any and all information related to that appointment.” According to Fuoco, the counseling center is willing to turn over the records, but requested the judge’s signature on the application under state mental health law that the information be provided because the “interest of justice outweighs” confidentiality.

The fatal incident is alleged to have taken place on or around Nov. 5. Larson allegedly told authorities he left the bodies outside for several weeks before he dragged them inside and set the family home on fire. That led to the discovery of the victims by first responders and Larson’s eventual arrest on Nov. 21.

According to a videotaped statement to New York State Police, Larson told investigators that his father shot his mother and later threw a knife at him before he shot his father. Autopsy reports indicate William Larson Sr. and Lisa Larson each suffered both a gunshot wound and multiple stab wounds.

At Friday’s hearing, Fuoco said case evidence will be presented to an Allegany County Grand Jury on Feb. 5, in anticipation of an indictment on felony murder charges. Parker scheduled Larson’s next court appearance for Feb. 24 at 11 a.m. If the grand jury returns indictments, he could be arraigned at that time.

Larson was present in court Friday. He wore a white button up shirt, frequently leaned back in his chair, and chatted occasionally with his attorneys, J.R. Santana Carter and Jake D. Rood, both Allegany County public defenders.

Carter argued against the prosecution’s request for information about the counseling center appointment. He said the defense has not raised a mental health defense to this point, and he said, "there is a significant difference between mental health records and records of an appointment.“

But that argument did not persuade Parker.

“Given the circumstances of this case and my understanding of it....the interest of justice does significantly outweigh the confidentiality of the records being sought,” Parker said, issuing the order that “any and all information related to that appointment" be turned over by to the DA’s Office. Parker noted that the order does not address whether or not Larson’s mental health records will be admissible at a trial.

Parker said the district attorney’s office is required by discovery rules to turn over to the defense all information they gather about the counseling center appointment.

On a separate defense motion, Parker granted a request for the public defenders and a defense investigator to visit and inspect the Cortney Hollow Road property for a “limited time,” but Parker barred the defense from taking videos or photographs during the inspection.

On the photographing question, Parker agreed with Fuoco, who argued prosecutors have turned over hundreds of law enforcement photographs of the crime scene, including from inside the house and from outside the property.

Lisa Larson’s sister was called to give a statement. She told Parker the house has been cleaned, many people have walked through, items have been riffled with; bloody blankets have been removed. In short, the house’s interior bears no resemblance to the scene investigators discovered last November.

“There’s nothing the same as when Billy left, nothing,” she said. “Anything they see in there is going to be (different).”

Additional photographs or video, Parker ruled, would be superfluous and not accurately represent what the scene looked like after the discovery of the bodies.

The Allegany County Public Defender’s Office provided the following statement to the news media after Friday’s court session:

“The Allegany County Public Defender’s Office has been assigned to represent Mr. William “Billy” Larson, Jr. on the charges pending in Allegany County Court.

“We are fully committed to ensuring a fair and just defense for Billy. We look forward to a complete and thorough examination and exposition of all the facts and circumstances.

“We understand that numerous reports of our client’s situation and activities have been published by news outlets and on social media, but we ask the public to afford Billy the presumption of innocence and let the facts unfold in a court of law. However, if you are familiar with the family and have information relevant to his defense, please contact us at 585-268-9246.”

Larson remains held on $50,000 cash bail or $100,000 bond.