Firefighters knock down blaze at 56 Liberty St.

BATH — An adult male was injured Sunday as Bath firefighters knocked down a structure fire at 56 Liberty St. in Bath.

Lifenet77 was called in to transport a 23-year-old male who reportedly suffered burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

According to eyewitness reports, Bath firefighters arrived on scene around 2 p.m. as heavy smoke was pouring from the back of the Shannon Building, which sits next to the Babcock Building and the Five Star Bank. Those buildings are believed to have avoided damage as early reports indicated the fire was largely contained to the third floor of the Shannon Building.

The fire was under control by around 2:30 p.m., with fire investigators and HAZMAT called to the scene.

More information will be posted as it becomes available.