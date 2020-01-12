ALMOND — Tompkins-Seneca-Tioga internal auditor Chris Sutton Tuesday night gave Alfred-Almond school board members a thorough but generally favorable internal audit despite new district staff at the highest level.

Superintendent Tracie Preston and Business Official Tracy Condie were named to their positions in late 2019.

Sutton reported on categories ranging from Alfred-Almond tax management and payroll to school security and student extra-curricular clubs.

The auditor said he was listening and feeling for any indication that district building security and safety details had been ignored. Instead, he told board members, exterior doors fit well and opened and closed “easily” — indications of on-going maintenance that helped assure that building security was carefully monitored.

Sutton said he examined insurance coverage and called it adequate with “no issues.”

His comments about school clubs was typical: “There are no negative issues,” he said of the four clubs whose accounting status he examined.

The auditor said a simple technique for assuring costs are properly monitored is to attach a tag with cost and purchase date to each item. Wear and tear of tags will require on-going monitoring, he noted.

In other matters, Board members approved adjustment of the 2019-2020 budget with Erie 1 Board of Cooperative Educational Services (BOCES) technology service to $11,965.93 for hardware for management and instructional services to include special billing for technical equipment plus fees for configuration, planning and procurement.

The school board also increased the budget with Erie 1 BOCES for a surveillance services replacement camera.

Board members additionally conducted the first reading of a revised policy Sexual Harassment in the Workplace.

Board members agreed that elementary school science teacher Craig Mix will discuss the fourth grade science program at the Jan. 15 regular board meeting.

Board members also recognized two Alfred-Almond GST BOCES Career and Technical Training students for last month. They are Alexis Watson in cosmetology and Kyle Margeson for criminal justice.

Board members also recognized Ralph Rossman who passed away recently “after 33 years of dedicated service to Alfred-Almond students.” The recognition demonstrates that the district and community as a whole expressed appreciation and condolences to the Rossman family, the board resolution stated.