Dedicated area residents gave 171.5 hours in December

HORNELL — Volunteers at St. James Hospital contributed 171.5 hours to various departments throughout the hospital during the month of December. Those departments include Environmental Services, Information Desk, Gift Shop, Emergency Room, Progressive Care and Medical Records.

The following volunteers are to be acknowledged for their service during December: Joan Brown, Holly Hogan, Margaret Johnson, Gerard St. James, Jane Cronin, Erin Prior, Aurelie Gurtner, Pat Maker, Nancy Rich, Peg Pierce, Theresa Ludden, Bonnie Ritter-MaKitra, Theresa Ambuski, Kathy Burdick, Nan Racalto, Margaret Sleggs, Nancy Baker.

St. James is actively searching for additional volunteers. Interested individuals are invited to call Chrissy Carney at 607-324-8748 to learn more about volunteer opportunities and get started on their volunteer journey.