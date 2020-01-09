Beginning Feb. 3, criminal cases will be heard Mondays beginning at 9 a.m. followed by vehicle & traffic cases at 10:30 a.m. Civil cases will be heard first and third Mondays at 4:30 p.m.

PENN YAN — Before he even had a chance to take the oath of office for the Penn Yan Village Justice position, Michael Christensen was asked by a Penn Yan Police Officer to issue a warrant Jan. 2.

Christensen, appointed to the seat Dec. 17, replaces Matthew Conlon, who resigned from the post effective Dec. 31. Christensen’s granddaughter, Fiona, held the bible as he was sworn into the office by Penn Yan Mayor Leigh MacKerchar.

The Penn Yan Village Court is the busiest court in Yates County, according to District Attorney Todd Casella.

Christensen, who is also the Milo Town Justice, plans changes in the village court schedule beginning Feb. 3, when some cases will be heard during the day.

On Mondays, criminal cases will be held at 9 a.m. followed by vehicle and traffic cases at 10:30 a.m. Civil cases can be filed and will be heard on the first and third Mondays each month at 4:30 p.m.

In most instances, Christensen will preside over the criminal and vehicle & traffic court while Assistant Village Justice David Grace will preside over the civil court. Fine payments can be made during either court session, says Christensen.

Christensen is in the process of organizing court clerk coverage, since the two clerks who have been serving the village court resigned from their positions effective Dec. 31. He praised the work the two have done, and said Mariann Griffin will stay on through January to assist with the transition.