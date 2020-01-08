Canisteo native returns to region

HORNELL — Maple City Physical Therapy announced Tuesday that Kara Crandall, PT, DPT has joined their practice.

Kara received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Upstate Medical University in Syracuse in 2008. The Canisteo native returns to the Maple City after working in a private practice office in Cortland and spending nearly 10 years at Thompson Health in Canandaigua.

Kara enjoys the outdoors, especially trail running. She is excited to return to the outpatient setting where she can serve a diverse patient population. She looks forward to working with athletes again and helping them return to their sports.

Maple City Physical Therapy co-owners Megan O’Brien and Jeremy Bittel are excited to have Kara on board.

“Her extensive experience and local ties are an incredible asset to our team,“ said Bittel.

Kara joined the team of six Physical Therapists and three Physical Therapy Assistants on Jan. 2.