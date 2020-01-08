PENN YAN — Several Yates County and area town officials who were elected to their respective offices last Nov. 5 took their oaths of office Dec. 30 in a ceremony presided by Yates County Judge Jason L. Cook.

“The heat of the campaign is over and now it’s time to tend to the business of Yates County,” said Cook, who also reminded the office-holders to have respect for the will of the people. “We are best served when we are together,” he added.

Among those being sworn in were the county’s two newest legislators, Patrick Killen, representing District 1 (Jerusalem, Italy, Middlesex), and Richard Harper, representing District 2 (Benton, Potter, Torrey).

Returning county legislators sworn in for another two-year term were:

District 1: Douglas Paddock, Tim Cutler, and Ed Bronson;

District 2: Rick Willson and Terry Button;

District 3 (Milo): Leslie Church, Dan Banach, Earle Gleason, and Carlie Chilson;

District 4 (Barrington and Starkey): Jim Multer, Bill Holgate, and Bonnie Percy.

Jamie Sisson, the former Jerusalem councilman who defeated Killen in a bid for the Town Supervisor seat, took his oath of office with other supervisors.

County Clerk Lois Hall, Sheriff Ronald Spike, and Coroner Kathy McGrath were the first to take their oaths before a gallery of family and friends in the county courtroom.

Other positions who signed the oath book were town council members, town justices, town clerks, and town highway superintendents.