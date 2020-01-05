The following cases were heard Monday Dec. 23 in Yates County Criminal Court by Judge Jason L. Cook.

JEREMY J. JOHNSON, 40, of Hammondsport, charged with 3rd degree manufacture of methamphetamine (class D felony), 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class A misdemeanor), and 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation, accepted a plea bargain for the felony.

Johnson was arrested July 16 by Penn Yan Police after being found with a large quantity of pseudoephedrine pills. A glass meth pipe and a coffee filter with meth were found in his vehicle, along with components for making methamphetamine. A license check showed his to be suspended for failure to pay child support.

After a 4-month investigation, Hornell police also arrested Johnson Aug. 24 on felony drug charges, after an investigator watched him selling oxycodone to another person and he was found with methamphetamine. He is charged in Steuben County with 3rd degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and 3rd degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (class B felonies), and 7th degree criminal possession of controlled substance (class A misdemeanor). Johnson was also charged Sept. 19 by State Troopers with trespass, 2nd degree criminal trespass, and 2nd degree harassment at a property on County Rte. 6 in Avoca.

For his admission and waiver of appeal in Yates County, he was promised a sentence of 6 months in jail, and 5 years probation. His bail of $7,500 or $10,000 bond was continued until sentencing Jan. 28, with the Steuben County cases still pending.

APRIL SAYLOR, 38, of Penn Yan, appeared under a sealed indictment after being arrested by Penn Yan Police Dec. 20 on a superior court warrant issued by Yates County Court. She is charged with two counts of 2nd degree criminal contempt after she allegedly abetted JAMES RIBBLE July 14 as he alleged violated a stay away order of protection. She pled not guilty, and was granted pre-trial release and will report weekly to Probation.

RIBBLE 34, is in jail facing charges of 1st degree criminal contempt and two counts each of 3rd degree criminal possession and 3rd degree criminal sale of a controlled substance.

Ribble was arrested July 19 by Penn Yan Police on a Yates County Superior Court warrant after he allegedly sold crack cocaine to an agent of the PYPD on two separate dates. Ribble was arrested again Sept. 6 by PYPD for allegedly violating a Yates County Family Court stay away order of protection.

Facing 15 years to life in prison as a persistent felony offender on the contempt charge, plus 24 years in potential consecutive sentences on the drug charges, Ribble was offered a plea bargain in November for 1 1/2 to 3 years for the contempt, and 9 years followed by 3 years parole on the drug counts, served concurrently. He rejected that offer and was remanded back to the county jail on continued bail of $25,000 or $50,000 bond. His trial is scheduled for Jan. 13.

ROBERT MCFALL, 49, charged with 3rd degree grand larceny (class D felony), 1st degree scheme to defraud (class E felony), and petit larceny, accepted a plea bargain for the felony charge alone and waived his right to appeal.

Working under the name, “Bob the Builder,” McFall admitted he took $3,500 as a down payment from a victim but made no attempt to do the work. He allegedly ceased all contact with the victims and used the money for other purposes rather than placing it in escrow.

With no prior felonies and having already made restitution, he was sentenced to 4 months of Sheriff’s Weekend Alternative Program (SWEAP) work detail incarceration. Having already paid the restitution, there is no mandatory state surcharge.

JONATHON HERMAN, 37, on probation for a 2018 conviction of 4th degree grand larceny, appeared for arraignment for violating his probation. He is accused of subjecting a person under the age of 13 to sexual contact in Barrington, and is charged with forcible touching, 1st degree sexual abuse, and endangering the welfare of a child. He pled not guilty, and was remanded without bail.