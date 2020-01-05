State lays out current status of proposals

HORNELL — 2020 promises to be a big year for the City of Hornell.

Following the $10 million award in funding through the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), the Local Planning Committee will work through applications over the next few months to determine which projects are recommended to the state for approval.

An official from the state team laid out what the state is looking for in project proposals during the second meeting of the Local Planning Committee.

“Will this project help to catalyze other potential investment in downtown? Is it ready to go? We talked about how we really want to see projects that are ready within that 1-3 year time frame. How does it benefit the larger, broader Hornell community, not just that individual property owner. Is it feasible? That’s where our team comes in to gauge estimated costs and feasibility, and then capacity. The sponsor proposing the project, do they have a pipeline of similar projects that have been successful, or is there criteria we can use to really gauge and understand whether it looks like a project has potential for longterm viability and success.”

The open call for proposals from the public closes at noon Monday. The Local Planning Committee has encouraged interested parties to get involved in the process and complement the proposals included in the city’s winning DRI application.

The state provided an update on where those projects currently stand at the latest meeting of the Local Planning Committee. Meeting No. 3 is set for Jan. 9 at 3 p.m. at the Arts Center.

Here is a capsule look at the proposals currently under consideration before the final round of submissions comes in.

Landman Building

A proposal is in place to maximize use of the Landman Building at the corner of Main Street as visitors enter the downtown district. The first floor is currently occupied by Howard Hannah real estate services and commercial space would remain in place under the proposal.

The currently vacant second story, featuring 7,928 square feet, would be transformed into six apartments. The project would check off a major box in the DRI’s list of goals, adding downtown living space. A study found that just under 50 people currently live within the borders set by the DRI.

An art studio space is proposed in the basement, with an open green space proposed for the roof, fittingly overlooking what was once the city’s central public park.

Current estimates peg the project at $3 million, with a proposal for 50 percent covered by DRI funds.

Burdett Building

The Burdett Building presents similar opportunities on Seneca Street. Renovations have already opened the first floor to business tenants, and further investment would unlock the second floor in another historic building.

Two proposals for the second floor were on the table at the latest Local Planning Committee meeting — establishing six apartment units, or four apartment units and an office space.

Preliminary numbers called for a $600,000 project cost, likely to be refined and modified as the proposal develops.

Former Post Office

A stone’s throw from the Burdett Building sits the former Hornell Post Office at 50 Seneca Street. The property features 12,800 square feet and is on the National Register of Historic Places. The city’s DRI application said the vacant building would be ideal for mixed use or commercial space.

Although featured in the application, this project depends on the participation of the current owners. The state DRI team planned to reach out “to get a better understanding of future plans for the building” and report findings at the January meeting, noting that while the building is strategically located, “there is no project without owner participation.”

“They don’t build them like that anymore,” LPC co-chair Shawn Hogan said of the building’s architecture.

Steuben Square

The old post office sits directly across from the proposed Steuben Square Park. The city lost its downtown park space, Union Park, during the 1970s. Steuben Square would fill that missing link in the downtown puzzle. The green space in front of Steuben Trust Co. has been utilized the last several years for public events like farmer’s markets and live music.

The proposal for Steuben Square would take it to the next level, transforming the greenspace into a public gathering space. Walkways from the sidewalk network would flow into some type of center feature. Landscaping would be low key to not impede sight of the bank.

The far end of the square would feature a slightly elevated stage for live music and other events. LPC co-chair and City of Hornell Mayor John Buckley said Steuben Square could host events year-round.

The project has no cost estimate yet. DRI officials are negotiating with the bank for a longterm lease with the city for the site.

Education Center

One of the big-ticket items in the city’s DRI proposal is an Education Center at the former Tuttle-Rockwell Department Store on Main Street, which is currently IDA-owned.

Hogan said the city has long hoped to attract higher education to Hornell, noting the positive impact community colleges have made with satellite campuses in places like Dansville and Olean. The DRI proposal calls for a partnership with Alfred State College and Empire State College.

“They’re all in. They want to do this,” Hogan said. “The Educational Foundation would take the title and be the operator of the building.”

The building in total measures 51,377 square feet. The city’s DRI application notes that “having it 100 percent in use again (for the first time) since 1989 would make an unparalleled impact on the City of Hornell’s downtown.”

Preliminary figures said the total cost is $3.5 million. Architects from the state team have been looking at the space and the number is subject to change.

Main Street enhancements

While this proposal was not into concept design yet at the time of the meeting, the goal is focused on improving the Main Street corridor, the pedestrian environment, improved streetscape elements, and crosswalk enhancements. The focus is on Main Street, with some effort on Broadway.

20 Elm Street

This proposal would repurpose a vacant building up for sale at 20 Elm Street. It is owned by Trinity Health, which would donate the building to St. James Hospital to provide short term housing for young medical professionals.

The former medical office space would be converted into a number of dorm-style short term housing units for doctors working in the area.

“A lot of our primary care physicians are aging and moving towards retirement. There will be a lack of primary care physicians,” Hogan said. “The hope is to bring these medical students to a rural environment and work in our hospital, doctor’s offices and clinics, and encourage them upon graduation to return to rural areas. It’s not just Hornell, it’s the region, whether it be Corning, Elmira, Wellsville, or wherever. We’re acting as a catalyst. The guy really behind it is Dr. Bilal Ahmed. He’s really focused on this.”

Courthouse

The DRI proposal would aid the continued reuse of the The Courthouse at 10 Allen Street. Early proposals called for renovations of the second floor courtroom space, turning it into a multi-purpose event space.

While the project was still developing at the time of the meeting, it focused on preserving the historic elements of the courtroom while creating new uses for the area.

Shared elevator bank

One project proposed in the city’s DRI seems unlikely to move forward following a meeting with multiple Main Street building owners within the stretch between Seneca and Church, where a shared elevator bank was proposed.

The state DRI team noted the challenges of the proposal, such as questions of ownership, maintenance, repairs, and shifts in walkways as all the upper floors do not align perfectly. The state encouraged individual building owners to take advantage of the open call for proposals on an individualized basis.

Alleyway improvements

The proposed shared elevator area could still be ripe for improvements, though. Proposals include taking a close look at design elements and adding a unique feature to downtown. Murals and additional lighting are proposed so people feel safe and comfortable in the spaces.

“That’s something that gets overlooked,” Buckley said. “A lot of downtowns have these little archways and they kind of tie in with local businesses and they’re very warm and inviting.”

Parking lot improvements

One proposal looks at the parking area at Burger King, seeking ways to calm traffic movement through the lot given speed concerns. More greenery and improved aesthetics will also be considered.

Downtown gateways

The DRI team is working with the city to develop and refine a plan to calm traffic at Maple City Drive and Main Street, and possibly place some type of archway or gateway at the entrance to the business district.

Small project grant fund

This one seems like a lock as virtually all Local Planning Committees elect to install a small project grant fund to further the legacy of the DRI.

Locally administered, the fund can be maxed out at $600,000. Another round of applications would be opened for local people to apply for funding through the grant fund. The Local Planning Committee sets the details, such as the type of projects eligible, funding caps, match requirements, and more.