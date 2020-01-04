Democrat will represent 3rd Ward

HORNELL — John P. Allison walked into the Hornell City Hall Thursday with a spring in his step and a get up and go attitude that comes with a new year, a new job and being newly recovered from a stomach bug that sidelined him during the final days of 2019, delaying his swearing-in ceremony.

Allison, who was elected Nov. 5 to a two-year term as a Hornell Common Council alderman representing the 3rd Ward, was sworn into office by City Court Judge David Coddington. A Maple Street resident, Allison is a Hornell native who graduated from Hornell High School in 1994.

“Oh, I feel great now,” said Allison, 43, a union electrician and owner of the Park Drive Car Wash. Allison succeeds veteran Republican Alderman Joseph McKay, who did not seek reelection.

Allison missed a swearing in ceremony on Monday due to the stomach ailment that had swept thru most of the family, which includes his wife, Morgan, a Hornell High School social studies teacher, and their children, Henry and Bess, both age 6, and Marty, age 2.

The entire family was present as Allison took the oath of office while his children held a Bible. John Allison’s parents, James and Mary, Morgan Allison and Mayor John Buckley looked on.

Allison said he is ready to get started on his Common Council duties.

A Democrat, Allison defeated Molly Liberto (Republican, Conservative, Independence parties) to earn the two-year term. Allison’s committee assignments are Youth and Recreation, Planning and Development and Quality of Life.

“We are very excited to have John join the team and represent the residents of the 3rd Ward,” said Buckley, who represented the 9th Ward prior to his election as mayor. “I take a little personal satisfaction just knowing John here is (originally) from the 9th Ward and a product of good parents. The same thing as (new 7th Ward Alderman) Kevin Valentine, who also grew up in the 9th Ward. So we have some newly elected officials, all from our own neighborhood. Good kids growing up in a good neighborhood.

“John, I’m very excited to work with you this year, and the coming years, and I know you are going to do a great job.”