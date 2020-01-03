PD fundraising to buy a patrol car that will be dedicated to the K9 program

HORNELL — Community involvement and contributing to local causes and organizations is a priority for the Ryan Agency in Hornell, according to owner Jeff Ryan.

The independent insurance agency donates to dozens of groups each year and when the Hornell Police Department or Fire Department ask for some help, “it’s an easy one for us,” Ryan said.

Such was the case on Tuesday when the business contributed $1,000 to the Hornell Police K9 Program.

K9 Snitch, a 17-month-old yellow lab training for the K9 position, was the center of attention at the agency’s office as she readily accepting the attention of agency employees, frantically retrieved a yellow tennis ball and did her best to knock an ornament off the office Christmas tree.

Snitch’s partner, police officer Seth Blanchard, as well as Police Chief Ted Murray, thanked Jeff Ryan for the donation.

Snitch will focus on drug detection and tracking.

“We really appreciate that the Hornell Police Department is going to take a hard stand against drug (trafficking),” Ryan said.

The police department is fundraising to buy a patrol car that will be dedicated to the K9 program. Organizations or businesses interested in making a donation to the Hornell Police Department K9 Program are invited to call 607-324-2860 and ask for Chief Murray or Capt. Mike Sexsmith.