Plan approved by voters in September will complete vision created a decade ago

Depending on your perspective, it’s taken either 10 years or more than 30 years to complete plans to bring facilities in the Corning-Painted Post School District to where district leadership wants them to be -- modern, welcoming, safe and sufficient to student needs.

In September, voters approved what district officials say will be the last facilities upgrade plan for a long time to come.

The three rounds of construction started with the approval of a plan to combine two high schools into one, convert the second into a middle school and close two other middle schools with strong emotional connections for many members of the community. It also meant closing elementary schools -- Lindley-Presho and Kent Phillips -- which is always difficult for those in those communities.

But Superintendent Mike Ginalski said the issues began decades earlier with a failure to maintain and modernize facilities over time, which would have meant better facilities for students at the time and potentially avoiding the nearly $250 million that’s been spent in the past decade.

Earlier efforts to keep up with facilities needs failed to take shape in the 1980s and 90s, and it took the district multiple tries from 2009 to 2012 to get started with the current round of renovations.

The new $89 million project will involve work at every building in the district over the next five years, in some cases completing work that was begun in earlier projects, in others bringing upgrades to sites, such as the district’s bus garage facility, that haven’t been worked on in years or decades.

One of the most visible elements of the new project, and the first to begin in early December, is the high school pool.

The facility is original to the 1964 school building -- more than a half-century old -- and while the irreparable cracks in the deck around the pool and the water damage to wood and metal elements throughout the facility show the effects of time, officials say the mechanical elements of the pool that aren’t visible are in far worse condition. That’s despite spending over the years to simply keep the facility operational.

The pool replacement was planned to be part of the previous round of construction, but overruns in other areas absorbed the funds intended for that project.

Other elements of the plan include gymnasium renovations at each of the district’s elementary schools, a small classroom addition at Erwin Valley Elementary where the student population continues to grow, work on the roof at the administration building in Painted Post and more.

A key part of the project is what’s known as an Energy Performance Contract (EPC) with Day Automation. The EPC represents approximately $8.4 million of the total project -- but the resulting energy savings from efficient lighting, smart controls and other improvements is planned to far outweigh the cost. Day guarantees the savings, promising under contract to pay the difference if targets aren’t met.

The final phases of the project are set to be completed in 2025.