The following cases were heard in Yates County Criminal Court Tuesday, Dec. 17 by Judge Jason L. Cook.

GARY K. WILSON, 29, of Addison, charged with 1st degree reckless endangerment (class D felony), 3rd degree unlawful fleeing police, reckless driving, 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation, driving without an alcohol ignition interlock device, and two counts of speeding, accepted a plea bargain for the felony charge alone in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Wilson was arrested by Penn Yan Police following a pursuit that started on Clinton Street in the village around 11 p.m. June 23 and led to the city of Geneva. Police observed Wilson driving a pickup at 45 in a 30 mph zone. They attempted to stop Wilson and pursued him at over 100 mph into Ontario County. Yates County, Ontario County, and Geneva City Police assisted in attempting to stop Wilson, who at one point crossed into the opposite lane and forced another driver off the road to avoid a head-on collision. In Geneva, Wilson left the truck and fled on foot. Police were unable to locate Wilson at the scene, but arrested the passenger who was wanted in Ontario County. Police discovered Wilson was on parole and contacted his parole officer. Wilson was taken into custody June 25 by parole in Bath and was turned over to Penn Yan Police, arraigned, and remanded without bail due to two prior felony convictions, including burglary in Steuben County for which he served 2 to 4 years in prison.

Wilson faced 3 1/2 to 7 years for the felony charge, but as a possible persistent felony offender, he could have faced 15 years to life at sentencing after trial. With his confession, he was promised 2 to 4 years, but consecutive to any violation of parole sentence, according to N.Y. State Parole. He was remanded without bail until sentencing Feb. 20.

PAUL KHOUZAM, 38, the man charged with 2nd degree murder and other felony charges for the Aug. 6, 2018 death of his mother, Magda Khouzam-Daoud MD, appeared for a court motion.

Khouzam was indicted Nov. 1, 2018 for the crimes of 2nd degree murder (class A violent felony), 1st degree burglary (class B violent felony), two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of a weapon (class D felony), and aggravated cruelty to animals (class E felony).

Cook granted a motion for another psychiatrist’s evaluation, but the session is to not be recorded or transcribed. Cook continued the $1 million bail or $2 million bond, and set a third form of bail in accordance with new state laws: $1.5 million in a partially secured surety bond. Khouzam was remanded back to jail without bail on his pending violation of his probation in Schuyler County.

PATRICK J. BROWN, 39, of Branchport, charged with evidence tampering (class E felony), two counts of 7th degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a hypodermic instrument, and 2nd degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, accepted a plea bargain to the felony alone for a reduced sentence.

Brown confessed he had driven a friend who had overdosed on heroin/fentanyl to his home on Elm Street, pulled him from the car, and left him lying in the yard unconscious. Brown did call 911 for his friend, but before fleeing, tried to conceal the drugs from the police. Facing 2 to 4 years in prison, Brown was promised a sentence of 1 1/2 to 3 years in prison with an order for the Willard Drug Treatment Center. He was remanded without bail until sentencing Jan. 7.

RYAN WALKER, 22, of Naples, charged with two counts of aggravated DWI with a child in the vehicle (Leandra’s Law, class E felony), and one count of endangering the welfare of a child, accepted a plea bargain for one felony count. He was sentenced to 90 days in Sheriff’s Weekend Alternative Program (SWEAP) incarceration, 5 years probation, and a $1,000 fine.

CHAMEIL HANEY, 44, convicted of DWI with a previous conviction within 10 years (class E felony) was sentenced to 90 days in jail followed by 5 years probation, an $1,800 fine, license revocation, imposition of an alcohol ignition interlock device upon reinstatement, and must attend the Drunk Driver Victim Impact Panel. She was arrested Aug. 8 on Rte. 364 in Middlesex with a .18% BAC and another, very recent, prior arrest for DWI. She has another prior DWI from 2016 in Urbana.

BRIAN ALNUTT, 49, convicted of violating his probation on a 2018 felony DWI with a prior conviction within 10 years in Seneca County, was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison with a recommendation for shock camp or in-prison drug treatment programs. Alnutt admitted that after his probation was transferred here, he absconded by failing to stay in contact with Yates County Probation, not responding to phone calls, letters, or home visits.

RUSSELL ALIFF, 31, convicted of violating his probation for a 2018 conviction of 4th degree grand larceny (class E felony, transferred from Ontario County), was sentenced to 1 to 3 years in prison with a recommendation for shock camp or in-prison drug treatment programs. He admitted to violating probation with convictions for DWI and 3rd degree aggravated unlicensed operation; to testing positive for marijuana, oxycodone, suboxone, and cocaine; and to attempting to deceive a drug screening by bringing a plastic bottle of another person’s urine to substitute for his own.

* All negotiated sentences include state mandatory surcharges, DNA databank registry fees, and waivers of appeal unless otherwise noted.