Private sector adds 15K jobs in November

New York State added more than 15,000 private sector jobs in November while the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained at 4 percent, according to preliminary figures released by the state Department of Labor on Thursday.

With November’s gains, the state’s total private sector job count reached 8,327,800, an all-time high, the labor department said.

The Department of Labor noted that the state has added more than 1.2 million private sector jobs since January 2011, the beginning of Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s first term.

The state’s private sector job count is based on a payroll survey of 18,000 New York employers conducted by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics. The federal government calculates the state’s unemployment rate based partly upon the results of the Current Population Survey, which contacts approximately 3,100 households in the state each month.

Breaking down the the state’s 4 percent jobless rate, New York City’s unemployment decreased from 4.1 to 4.0 percent in November. Outside of New York City, the unemployment rate was unchanged at 3.9 percent.

The number of unemployed New Yorkers increased slightly, from 379,000 in October to 379,300 in November 2019, the state Department of Labor said.

Labor Market Profiles

In Steuben County, the total number of non-farm jobs and private sector jobs fell over the month and from 12 months ago. The labor department reported Steuben County had 38,700 non-farm jobs in November, compared to 39,000 in October and 38,800 in November 2018.

As for Steuben County’s private sector, the jobs total in November was 30,400 — 300 fewer than October and a 200-job decline from a year ago.

Most Steuben County sectors remained stable, with only a couple reporting gains. The Education and Health Services sector picked up 100 jobs between November 2018 and November 2019, coming in at 5,900 last month. Government jobs went up 100 over the year as well, with 8,300 reported in November compared to 8,200 a year ago.

Sector improvements in the Southern Tier Region were more numerous.

There were 288,100 non-farm jobs in November, according to the labor department, a 600-job increase for the Southern Tier Region compared to 12 months.

And the Southern Tier Region’s private sector job count increased by 700 positions over the 12 months, coming in at 231,300 in November, according to state data.

In Allegany County, the total non-farm job count was 15,500 in November, a 12-month increase of 200 jobs.

For private sector jobs, November’s total was 11,000, 300 better than a year ago.

A county by county breakdown locally appears in print and online Thursday.