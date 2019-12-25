HORNELL — The Hornell School Board has put a budget calendar in place, formalizing a process that will culminate on May 19, 2020 when residents will vote on the district’s 2020-21 spending plan.

January

Administrators will submit preliminary 2020-21 budget and staffing recommendations to the Central Business Office on Jan. 6.

The school board and district officials take up budget discussions on Jan. 8, 2020 as the school board holds its regular monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m. in the Hornell High School Library.

According to the budget calendar approved by the school board earlier in this month, the Jan. 8 meeting will include a discussion of “board goals for 2020-21” as well as the district’s “educational plan and budget.”

Also scheduled for January: building principals and supervisors meet with Superintendent Jeremy Palotti and business administrator Patrick Flaitz “regarding recommendations and budget plans” for the 2020-21 academic year.

While not a part of the official calendar, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo is expected to release his state budget proposal in January. Traditionally, the governor’s proposal includes his plan for public education spending and aid to schools. This gives local school officials their first look at potential funding amounts and an aid number to plug into their budgets while the spending plan is being put together.

An important note about Cuomo’s budget: the governor’s proposal is usually modified by the state Legislature during the budget process, with school districts generally receiving more aid than the governor’s plan initially called for.

February

The Hornell School Board will receive a budget update at its Feb. 5 meeting. Superintendent Palotti is likely to outline the governor’s plan for education spending and review Cuomo’s proposal for aid to Hornell City Schools.

Also in February, GST BOCES will submit a tentative 2020-21 budget plan to its component school districts.

March

The Hornell School Board will hold a budget workshop, if it is necessary, on March 11.

GST BOCES will submit a “final” 2020-21 budget plan to its component school districts during the month.

April

The school board is scheduled to approve a 2020-21 Educational Plan Budget on April 1.

On April 14, the school board will approve the resolutions to be placed on the May 19 ballot.

May

The hearing on the 2020-21 Hornell City School District budget will take place on May 6 at 6 p.m. The location of the community presentation will be released.

The six day budget notice must be posted no later than May 13.

May 19: Budget vote, noon to 9 p.m., in the Hornell High School lobby.