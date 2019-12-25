CORNING - The annual First Presbyterian Church of Corning’s Christmas Day Dinner has been an enormous success for the past 46 years, and Corning native Fred Myers was just one of many Wednesday who enjoyed the atmosphere.

“A friend of mine told me about (the dinner) and asked me if I would be interested in going,” Myers said, just moments prior to the dinner being served. “I decided to give it a try and I’m glad I did.”

Myers said being served a hot home-cooked meal makes for a great event, especially for those who had no Christmas dinner plans.

The free Christmas dinner served nearly 150 people, according to Barbara Sammis, event chair. About 105 people attended the dinner at the East First Street Church, while about 40 dinners were delivered.

In the true spirit of the holiday, dozens of volunteers rose early Christmas morning to prepare a feast of turkey with stuffing, green beans, potatoes, rolls, cranberry sauce and other fixings, topped off by pies for dessert.

Sammis said the popularity of the Christmas Day dinner has grown over the years to where volunteers serve about 100 people at the church and also transport food to those who are shut in.

“The dinner has about 40 volunteers, who really enjoy doing this,” Sammis said.

Pastor Jeff Ugoretz said just prior to the Christmas Day meal, about 65 people sang songs and worshiped at the church.

“We are so glad that you came and we can celebrate Christmas Day together,” Ugoretz said during the Christmas Caroling at the church. “I hope you will all enjoy the dinner and enjoy each others company.”