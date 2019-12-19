The Elmira Enforcers will host several events for Christmas to benefit the community.

The Enforcers will collect donations through Dec. 21 on behalf of the Salvation Army at Walmart, 1400 County Road 64, Horseheads.

The team will distribute teddy bears collected at the Teddy Bear Toss at 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at Arnot Ogden Medical Center, 600 Roe Ave., Elmira.

First Arena, 155 N. Main St., Elmira, will open its doors for a meal and winter clothing from the Stuff The Bus promotion. Haircuts from local area barbers and beauticians will also be provided.

The Enforcers will play a hockey game against the Delaware Thunder at 7:05 p.m. Dec. 26. Tickets can be purchased by calling 607-734-7825 or by visiting tickets.com.