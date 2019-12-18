Celebration continues Saturday with a variety of events

WELLSVILLE — The “It’s a Wonderful Life in Wellsville” celebration continues Saturday with a variety of events.

There will be free gift wrapping at the Chamber of Commerce from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with story time at noon. The Allegany Mud Club Pottery Sale runs from 12-3 p.m. at the Creative Arts Center. The ICS Living Nativity will be held from 1-2 p.m. at the Community Bank/Litalia parking lot, along with the First United Methodist Church serving hot cocoa and cookies.

The Laurie Mickle Fireworks Display will cap things off at 7 p.m. A profile story on why the fireworks are named after Mickle will appear in Thursday’s Spectator.

Meanwhile, the Grant Duke Hose Co. #1 at 80 Stevens St. is hosting a Holiday Extravaganza from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring a local vendor show to help fill your Christmas shopping needs. Proceeds will benefit the Grant Duke Hose.