Agencies local and statewide will boost enforcement through New Year

CORNING - Nearly all local law enforcement agencies are currently taking part in a statewide initiative targeting drunk drivers during the busy holiday season.

Sheriff’s deputies, state police and patrolmen are currently out in force providing roadside checkpoints and conduct specialized patrols around the community, said Steuben County Sheriff Jim Allard.

The STOP-DWI Holiday Season crackdown effort is currently underway and will end January 1, 2020.

“Our purpose is to try to help folks realize a safe and happy holiday season doesn’t include a DWI arrest, crash or other catastrophes brought on by poor planning as they travel through their holiday season,” Allard said.

Local police agencies have already made several driving while intoxicated arrests during this holiday season.

“I think the parties will increase as we get closer to the holidays, but I also think the public’s awareness increases right around the holidays, when they are going to parties,” said Corning Police Chief Jeff Spaulding. “They know that law enforcement is out there, making an extra effort to keep people safe by enforcing the DWI laws.”

While people spend this Holiday Season celebrating with friends and family and looking forward to the blessings of a New Year, the law enforcement community across the state will take to the roads in an effort to stop impaired driving, prevent injuries and save lives, according to police.

Research shows that high-visibility enforcement can reduce impaired driving fatalities by as much as 20 percent, police said. Sobriety checkpoints play a key part in raising awareness about the problem.

Police said while STOP-DWI efforts across New York have led to significant reductions in the numbers of alcohol and drug related fatalities, still too many lives are being lost because of crashes caused by drunk or impaired drivers.

Highly visible, highly publicized efforts like the STOP-DWI Crackdown Campaign aim to further reduce the incidents of drunk and impaired driving, officials said.

People can help to make a difference by having a sober plan, police said. Download our mobile app - “Have a Plan” and people will always be able to find a safe ride home www.stopdwi.org/mobileapp. Impaired driving is completely preventable.