Pat Matacale opens pizza shop at the corner of Loder Street and Erie Avenue

HORNELL — There’s a new pizza place in the Maple City.

Pat’s Pizzeria at the corner of Loder Street and Erie Avenue is taking orders, and on Friday, the new business was officially welcomed to downtown by Hornell Partners for Growth and the City of Hornell.

Pat’s Pizzeria continues the pizza tradition at the site started by Cosmic Patty’s, which closed several years ago after the death of owner Patrick Roche.

Pat Matacale worked at Cosmic Patty’s and later at Giovanni’s. When the opportunity arose to purchase the former Cosmic Patty’s equipment, Matacale was ready to make the leap and become a small business owner.

“I definitely wanted to work for myself. I didn’t know whether it would be a pizza shop or not, but this turned out to be it,” Matacale said. “It has gone well so far. We’ve been open for about six weeks. The first couple weeks we served just pizza, nothing else, and then the first of November we expanded to a full menu, going full bore Wednesday through Sunday.”

Like Cosmic Patty’s, Pat’s Pizzeria specializes in large slices of white pizza. The expanded menu also features hot subs, fried food, calzones, stromboli, salads and pasta.

Delivery is offered in Hornell, Canisteo, Arkport and Almond. On Friday and Saturday nights, the pizzeria stays open late until 2 a.m. to accommodate the cravings of the late night crowd.

“We’re kind of filling the shoes of the Texas back in the day,” said Matacale, a Hornell native.

Pat’s Pizzeria is working on getting a card reader installed for orders. Visitors walking through the door will instantly recognize the renovations to the interior since Cosmic Patty’s called the space home.

“It was a different look, a different vibe. I bought all the equipment and just had to clean everything up, redo and repaint everything, put new flooring in,” Matacale said. “It had sat for a few years.”

The new space features plenty of dining area and flat screen televisions for diners. Matacale said he may bring back one feature of Cosmic Patty’s — the occasional live music.

“No one has approached me yet but I definitely would. I liked it when he did it back in the day,” Matacale said. “Maybe around the holidays, maybe New Year’s Eve. We’ll see.”