BELMONT — Allegany County honored its employees celebrating the 30-year milestone in 2019 at Monday’s Board of Legislators meeting.

Accepting Certificates of Apprecation were Randy Swarthout (Sheriff’s Office), Richard Haywood (Health Dept.), Steve Chaffee (Health Dept.), Christine Todd (Dept. of Social Services), Kathy VanEtten (Dept. of Social Services), Christine Kelly (Dept. of Social Services), Dean Robinson (Public Works) and Brian Blouvot (Public Works).

Board Chairman Curt Crandall commended the group for its service, dedication and leadership in Allegany County.