ARKPORT — Arkport Central School District voters Thursday approved a $10.7 million capital project, giving the go-ahead to the second of three phases in an ongoing capital improvement initiative for the 1936 school building.

Voters OK’d the project with 122 voting yes to 75 no votes.

Arkport School Superintendent Jesse Harper thanked district residents for coming out to the polls during the hectic holiday season.

“Thanks to all who found time in their busy schedules to vote today,” Harper said. “Just like our residents during this bustling, festive season, the district has a long list of items to check off its list. Today’s show of support by our citizens empowers us to tackle a major one: making essential repairs and upgrades. I’m proud to serve a community committed to providing the best possible tomorrow for its students.”

The proposed second phase includes replacing the 16-year-old steam boilers and piping with a new, high-efficiency hot water system; renovating the small gymnasium and fitness center; installing a new, secure main entrance; upgrading classrooms, offices and the nurse’s suite; renovating the bus garage and reconstructing the main driveway.

Construction is expected to begin in spring 2021 and be completed in spring 2022.

There are no additional local taxes associated with the proposed $10.7 million project. District officials forecast that 87 percent of the project cost will be covered by New York State Education Department building aid.

The combination of $1 million in capital reserve funds and district debt replacement will fund the remaining local share, meaning there would be zero additional local taxes for district residents.

Arkport anticipates retiring some debt incurred from the 2008 and 2016 capital projects in 2022.

Thursday’s Arkport School District vote was the second capital project balloting to come before local residents in the last nine days. Last week, Hornell voters turned down the city school district’s $4.4 million capital plan to build a five-classroom pre-kindergarten addition at North Hornell Elementary School. That project was defeated 186-164.