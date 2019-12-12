In Yates County Criminal Court Dec. 3, VERNELL MOORE, 24, of Rochester, appeared before Judge Jason L. Cook, charged with two counts of 3rd degree criminal possession of narcotics (class B felony), one count of 1st degree promotion of prison contraband (class D felony), 2nd degree aggravated unlicensed operation (misdemeanor), and unlawful possession of marijuana, accepted a plea bargain for one count of 3rd degree criminal possession of narcotics in exchange for a reduced sentence.

Moore was arrested at June 1 by Yates County Sheriff’s Deputies who found his license suspended, and he possessed marijuana. At the county jail he was found with a controlled substance on his person. Facing up to 9 years in prison and 2 years on parole, Moore admitted he concealed more than 1/2 ounce of cocaine in his boxer shorts, and had multiple drugs in his system the night of his arrest. Citing Moore’s youth, his limited contact with law enforcement, and only relatively recent drug abuse record, Cook sentenced him to 3 years in prison with a recommendation to a shock camp facility; followed by 2 years of parole supervision. “You’re still a young man,” said Cook, “and I hope you will use this to change the direction of your life.”