ARKPORT — Arkport Central School District residents have the opportunity to vote today on the second of three planned phases of an ongoing capital improvement initiative for the 1936 school building.

Polls are open today from noon to 9 p.m. in the school’s small gymnasium.

The scope of the work proposed is based on the needs assessment, called a Building Condition Survey, that the New York State Education Department requires school districts to complete every five years, to ensure they are planning for and maintaining their assets. After the most recent BCS, Arkport officials planned three phases of improvement to be conducted over several years. The first phase, approved by voters in 2016 and completed this fall, included a kitchen/cafeteria renovation, drainage improvements and critical infrastructure work, such as roof and window replacements and heating and cooling system upgrades.

The proposed second phase includes: replacing the 16-year-old steam boilers and piping with a new, high-efficiency hot water system; renovating the small gymnasium and fitness center; installing a new, secure main entrance; upgrading classrooms, offices and the nurse’s suite; renovating the bus garage and reconstructing the main driveway. Construction would begin in spring 2021 and be completed in spring 2022.

There are no additional local taxes associated with the proposed $10.7 million project.

District officials estimate 87 percent of the project would be paid for with state building aid. The remaining local share would be paid for with a combination of capital reserve funds ($1 million) and district debt replacement, meaning there would be zero additional local taxes for district residents. In 2022, Arkport anticipates paying off (i.e., retiring) some debt incurred from 2008 and 2016 capital projects.