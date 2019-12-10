The Cantata Singers will perform "A Brassy Christmas," a presentation of holiday music with full brass accompaniment, at 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at The Park Church, 208 W. Gray St., Elmira.

The featured selection is a setting of “Magnificat” by contemporary composer Kevin Memley. Magnificat is the oldest known song of the Virgin Mary's rejoicing for giving birth to Jesus.

The choir and brass will also perform three Christmas songs, “Wondrous Love,” “The Cherry Tree Carol” and “Go Tell It on the Mountain,” in settings by Vermont-based composer Gwyneth Walker. “Wintertime by Robert Cohen,” is accompanied by solo violin along with "wind" and "fire" created by the singers.

“O Magnum Mysterium” by Morten Lauridsen and “O Emmanuel” by Andrej Makor will be sung by the choir without accompaniment. The program will conclude with the traditional carol sing-along.