Allegany County urges state to delay implementation

BELMONT — The clock is ticking, with criminal justice reform going into effect across New York state in a few short weeks on Jan. 1.

If many counties had their way, implementation of the new laws would be delayed and the sweeping changes amended.

Allegany County moved to join the chorus calling for delay this week as the Public Safety Committee approved a resolution that demands the immediate amendment or delay of implementation of the controversial bail and discovery reform laws.

The request was brought to the committee by the District Attorney’s office, with Assistant District Attorney Thomas Fuoco presenting it to the legislators.

The resolution mirrors a similar one prepared in Warren County that has served as a model for counties across the state voicing their displeasure with the new laws. Allegany County attorney Carissa Knapp said the spouse of a local official in Warren County was killed in a high speed chase, sparking outrage.

“He was charged with second degree vehicular manslaughter, which had he been charged after January, he just would have been issued an appearance ticket,” Knapp said. “That really hit home in Warren County. Their bipartisan board, which included 11 Republicans, eight Democrats and one independent, voted this through unanimously.”

Allegany County Board Chairman Curt Crandall said he expects the resolution to also pass unanimously when it comes before the full board for a vote later this month in Belmont.

“This legislation made no sense from the get-go,” said Crandall. “Every county in the state should be following suit with some sort of legislation asking for this to be amended, delayed or repealed and have another look at it before there’s other examples such as the tragedy in Warren County.”

Fuoco listed a number of charges that will no longer require bail to be set by a judge under the new legislation.

“I think our state legislature is at best short sighted in passing the reforms they passed,” Fuoco said. “It in no way protects the public, the community and victims of crime. It’s totally focused on keeping people out of jail and keeping people from having to post money for bail.”

Allegany County Public Defender Barbara Kelley was not able to attend this week’s meeting but previously noted counterpoints in a Spectator op-ed.

“Often overlooked by those promoting the anti-reform talking points are two facts about the new legislation,” she said. “Bail will still be an available option in cases alleging violence or sex offenses. Secondly, persons who have financial means have always had the ability to remain at liberty while their case is pending. It is the poor who have suffered the consequences of the current bail laws.”

Officials discussed how bail reform will impact the local prison population.

“My understanding from talking to various defense attorneys from the public defenders office is that those who are in jail now on offenses that after Jan. 1 they would not have been able to set bail on, motions will be made to release all those individuals,” Fuoco said. “On other matters, if they have posted bail, they’re going to request that bail be returned.”

Fuoco added he does not expect the DA’s office to fight those motions.

Sheriff Rick Whitney said the local prison population of unsentenced individuals being held at the jail would drop from 38 to 10 under the new law. Legislator Gary Barnes asked about staffing levels at the jail post-decrease in prison population.

“The only way we can reduce the (employee) population is if the state comes in with a commission and says we don’t need that many people,” Whitney said. “Otherwise we have to stick we what we have right now.”

Fuoco thanked the legislature for adding a fourth Assistant DA position in the 2020 budget. Fuoco said the new discovery laws will add to the workload in the DAs office and for law enforcement.

“It would appear the liberals in the state legislature downstate want to put everybody on the honor system, and at the same time they want to restrict all the law-abiding citizens’ rights and freedoms, including their right to self protection under the Second Amendment,” said Legislator Dwight “Mike” Healy.

Legislator Karl Graves said Governor’s Andrew Cuomo’s defense of the criminal justice reforms this week amounted to “another fairy tale.”