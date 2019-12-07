Corning-Painted Post and Horseheads high schools are bringing a friendly competition to a holiday-season food drive this year.

The two high schools are each collecting food for those in need through Dec. 20.

Corning-Painted Post High School students will be donating their collections to the Corning Community Food Pantry. Horseheads students’ donations will go to the Horseheads Food Pantry.

The ‘losing’ school will create a trophy to present to the ‘winning’ school -- mascot to mascot -- at a basketball game early in 2020.

"The real winner will be our community," said Pam Doren, who is helping student leaders at Horseheads High School organize their collections. "[Food pantry leaders] say this is a time they need help the most, with the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays."

The idea of bringing a competitive edge to the regular food drives that both schools have done in the past came from C-PP High School assistant principals David Harrington and Frank Barber.

Harrington has been working with the Corning Community Food Pantry and particularly with one of its leaders, Jodi Kohli, since his days at Corning Free Academy.

Teacher Stephanie Hillman, who works with student leaders on C-PP High School’s Student Council, connected with Doren at Horseheads.

The plan was well-received.

"Everybody was really excited to get involved, because it is for such a great cause," said C-PP student Jenna Nickerson, part of the team of student leaders organizing the drive in their school.

"I think more people are thinking, we should probably step it up a bit" with the competition, said Sarah Green, one of the leaders of the Student Council at Horseheads. "But I also think in past years everyone has always said, ‘We need to do better each time.’"

The idea of competition wasn’t a new one at Horseheads, where top-donating classes have been recognized in previous food drives, Doren said.

Both districts are working through multiple channels to drive participation.

"[We] promote it on Twitter, on social media, to get the word out," Green said. "I also just tell people, ‘It’s really important that you contribute,’ and try to make people more motivated."

"We worked within our student leadership group to divvy up making posters, distributing them around the school; we have C-PP TV, which is our school’s morning news; [and] social media is huge," Nickerson said. "Just telling your friends is a big part, and making sure they participate."

Green said as she’s become a student leader, she’s realized the capacity there is to do good in such a large community at the high school.

"I’ve really noticed that there’s so much we can do [as a school]," Green said.

C-PP is also looking to get the larger community involved in their drive. The High School Drama Club is staging "Beauty and the Beast" Dec. 12-15, and those who attend can bring in food and other donations to drop off at the auditorium.

Nickerson said she’s learned through the food drives at C-PP that food isn’t the only need for the families served by organizations like the Corning Community Food Pantry.

"When you’re in elementary school, it’s always, ‘Bring cans in,’" Nickerson said. "But [then] you realize, all the things you use in your daily life, people might not have the ability to buy -- [laundry] detergent, toothpaste, toiletries."

The Corning Community Food Pantry is also regularly seeking items such as clothing, books, deodorant and other personal care items, disposable diapers and feminine hygiene needs. Their list of needed donations is online at corningfoodpantry.com.

While the rivalry brings an element of fun, both districts’ students and educators are aware of the underlying problems food pantries and food banks are attempting to address.

"There are more than 72,000 people in the Southern Tier that are food-insecure," Doren said.

Food insecurity is a term used to help those who may not be in need to better understand the problem. A person or family who is experiencing food insecurity may have food in their refrigerator today -- but isn’t sure if they will next week or next month.

"[It’s] not knowing where your next meal is coming from or what it will contain -- if it will be healthy," Doren said.

"I think a lot of the kids are really into the idea of a competition, which has driven up the numbers," she added. "But it does open up the conversation, as a teacher, to talk to my students about who gets served [by food pantries] in this area and how needed it is. "