ALBANY — A state law allowing undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses is set to take effect Dec. 14, and local clerks are warning they may be ill-prepared to handle the influx of applicants.

The new law, known as the Green Light Law, will make New York one of 13 states to allow unauthorized immigrants to obtain a driver’s license. The measure, which was narrowly approved in June, remains controversial as it is set to take effect.

Lawsuits from officials in Erie, Monroe and Rensselaer counties are trying to block the law from going ahead, and the state Department of Motor Vehicles is providing last-minute guidance to counties on how to implement the law.

"The DMV is not creating a new license," DMV spokeswoman Lisa Koumjian said.

"Under the law the Legislature passed, applicants without legal status in the country will be eligible to apply for a standard, non-commercial driver license, which is already available today to citizens and those with legal presence in the U.S."

Still, Republicans are railing against the law and some clerks said they will not issue licenses to undocumented immigrants, saying their offices are not equipped to determine the veracity of documents that can soon be submitted to obtain a license.

"They want to us to make a decision right at the window as to whether something is fraudulent or acceptable," Rensselaer Clerk Frank Merola said, adding, "I’m not going to make a major mistake."

He said he will instead send any applications from undocumented immigrants to state offices for review.

Supporters said the new law will aid people who want to legally drive, help law enforcement and require the new license holders to get automobile insurance — which will make the roads safer.

The Migrant Policy Institute, a national think tank on immigration issues, estimated there are 882,000 New Yorkers over the age of 16 without legal presence in the U.S.

Four years after neighboring Connecticut passed a similar law, the DMV there said it had a reduction in hit-and-run crashes and a decline in unlicensed driving tickets.

"This law will boost our state’s economy, improve road safety, and keep families together," said Javier H. Valdés, co-executive director at Make the Road New York, an immigrant advocacy group.

What the Green Light Law will do

The new law means people without legal immigration status will be able to apply for a learner's permit beginning Dec. 14, which is a Saturday when most DMV offices are not open.

So practically the first day to apply would be Monday, Dec. 16.

To get a permit, a person would have to fill out an application and return it to the county DMV office.

Then the applicant would have to pass a written exam, which is available in different languages and is based on the NYS Driver's Manual.

A learner's permit allows a person to drive with a supervising, licensed driver over the age of 21 in the passenger seat.

After that, a driver would have to take a pre-licensing course and pass a road test in order to get a license to drive by yourself.

What documents will you need?

Any immigrant who lives in New York without legal immigration status will have to prove their age and identity with valid, foreign-issued documents.

Here is what can be accepted:

An unexpired passport issued by the applicant's country of citizenship.

An unexpired identification document issued by a consulate from the applicant's country of citizenship.

A valid foreign driver's license that includes a photo of the applicant and is either unexpired or expired within the prior two years.

Applicants also have to prove they live in New York, such as showing a recent utility bill with their name and address on it.

The law gives the DMV commissioner the ability to approve other proofs of age and identity, but what that might be is unclear.

A Social Security number is not needed, but an applicant will have to sign an affidavit swearing that they have never been issued one.

Can the driver's license be valid for federal purposes?

No.

The driver's licenses issued to undocumented immigrants won't comply with federal requirements.

So, for example, the license could not be to board an airline.

The state DMV, according to the law, can stamp "Not for Federal Purposes" on driver's licenses issued to those using foreign documents to prove age and identity.

The license also cannot be used to register to vote. Trying to do so comes with a fine up to $5,000 and up to four years in prison.

Can the federal government access a Green Light Law license?

When the law was passed, Gov. Andrew Cuomo raised concern about the measure being used by ICE and other federal agencies to go after undocumented immigrants.

So the law prohibits the state DMV from turning over any information to U.S. immigration officials without a court order, subpoena or judicial warrant.

The new law limits what information can be released to the following circumstances:

The applicant requests a copy.

It is required to update the National Driver Register, which allows states to share information about driving records.

A court order, subpoena or a judicial warrant signed by a judge is issued.

The law requires the state to notify the individual within three days if federal immigration officials obtained a subpoena or warrant for an individual's DMV records.

What county clerks will do under the Green Light Law?

Most DMV offices in New York are run through the county clerk's offices.

So the state is providing new "document authentication devices" to county DMV offices to help with the process of providing licenses to undocumented applicants, Koumjian, the DMV spokeswoman, said.

DMV started this week with online training sessions with county staff.

But county clerks said the outreach is late in the process as they try to sort out how to handle the new law.

Allegany County Clerk Robert Christman previously came out against the law.

Chemung County Clerk Catherine Hughes said the state Legislature and Cuomo put the law into place, but left it to local officials to implement it.

"They don’t really realize the ramifications that it causes by doing something like this," she said. "There are no set of rules and regulations on how to get it done. And that puts us county clerks in a very precarious situation because we don’t know how to do it."

She and other clerks said they are concerned about whether they will be able to accurately process applications from undocumented immigrants. For example, they noted they may get documents they are unfamiliar with, such as ones in written in foreign languages.

They are also unsure how these new machines they will receive will work. They hadn't gotten them yet.

"It’s a law, and we’re going to follow the law of the state," Hughes said. "We’re going to do the best we can."

Lawsuits against Green Light Law making their way through courts

Some clerks are not indicating whether they will follow the law.

The Green Light Law withstood an initial legal challenge from Erie County Clerk Michael Kearns, a Democrat who ran on the Republican line.

But Kearns is appealing the case, ensuring the legal fight will continue into 2020.

Two other cases — one filed by Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo, the other by Rensselaer County Clerk Frank Merola, both Republicans — remain pending.

Monroe County's lawsuit was filed in state court and will stretch into 2020 before any decisions are handed down.

Merola’s case, though, is seeking a preliminary injunction blocking the law from taking effect.

He argued in his court filing that the law requires county clerks to participate in a "state-sponsored scheme" that would, in part, allow immigrants in the country illegally to register to vote in New York, which state officials have said would not be permitted.

He also said a license would allow undocumented immigrants to drive vehicles that can transport heavy loads.

"Such vehicles are easily capable of transporting and hiding instruments of mass destruction, and would also facilitate other illicit smuggling activities which are unfortunately on the rise in this country, such as human trafficking and drug trafficking," Merola’s lawsuit claims.

The decision on whether to temporarily block the law from taking effect is in the hands of U.S. District Judge Gary Sharpe of Albany, who is expected to rule on the request in the days ahead.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is defending the law, got a boost Monday from 10 other states that already allowed undocumented immigrants to apply for driver’s licenses.

Those states, as well as the District of Columbia, filed a brief with Sharpe arguing in favor of New York’s law, making the case that it is entirely constitutional and doesn’t infringe on federal law. The brief was led by Connecticut.

The states' brief disagrees with Merola's claims, saying their driver's license laws only improve road safety.

"They make the (states) and their residents safer, healthier, and better off."