The annual crowning of Miss Penn Yan will take place during this year’s StarShine event Saturday, Dec. 7 in the village. Each of the four contestants will discuss what they would do if they were in charge of Penn Yan for one day.

The contestants are:

Clarissa Enos

The daughter of Gary and Gayline Enos, Clarissa is a junior at Penn Yan Academy. She is sponsored by Penn Yan V.F.W. Auxiliary. Clarissa has participated in Varsity Volleyball, Cheerleading, Mustang Field Day, the Hope Walk, and Christmas For the Needy. She was Inducted into National Junior Honor Society. Clarissa likes to volunteer at Penn Yan Manor and the Dresden Methodist Church. If Clarissa was in charge of Penn Yan for a day, she would make our town a place where everyone in our community feels safe and welcome. She would organize a day where the people of the community can come together and brighten up the town, by painting store fronts, planting trees and flowers, and hanging up decorations like flags.

Keira Maher

The daughter of Nicole Bryson-Maher, Keira is a sophomore at Penn Yan Academy. She is sponsored by Penn Yan BPO Elks Lodge 7722. Keira is a member of the Future Business Leaders of America and Leos Club. She enjoys doing photographs and news releases to create good publicity. Gardening and babysitting are her hobbies. If Kiera was in charge of Penn Yan for a day, she would promote the quality of life in our community by creating services to promote local businesses. These services could provide community service opportunities

Maddie Martini

The daughter of Peter and Margot Martini, Maddie is a sophomore at Penn Yan Academy. She is sponsored by the Pennsylvania Yankee Theatre Company (PYTCo.). Maddie participated in Debate Club, Varsity Soccer, JV Basketball, FFA, School Band, Jazz Band, Student Council, and PYTCo. She finds time to work at Penn Yan Diner and enjoys reading, painting, and baking. If Maddie was in charge of Penn Yan for a day, she would help to educate not just our youth but all citizens of Penn Yan on how to become more environmentally aware. To be eco-friendly, use compostable bags, start composting waste, eradicate pests, and promote less dumping of waste into our waters would be her plan.

Casey Marcellus

The daughter of Tim and Kathleen Marcellus, Casey is a sophomore at Penn Yan Academy. She is sponsored by the Living Well. Casey has participated in PYA Drama, Yearbook Staff, School Band, Jazz Band, and very active in PYTCo. She has spent quality time with Lady Mustang Strength Training and with Penn Yan United Methodist Church, including a retreat for the church. She enjoys swimming, camping, photography, cooking, and baking. If Casey was in charge of Penn Yan for a day, she would start a women and children home fundraising group and bring light to domestic abuse. She would encourage a monthly program to talk about the factors of domestic abuse.