HORNELL — The Hornell Area Community Choir presents its annual Christmas Cantata this coming Sunday, Dec. 8 at 7 p.m., in St. Ann’s Roman Catholic Church, Erie Avenue, Hornell.

This year its features a choir of 65 singers, a children’s choir, and an instrumental ensemble with 15 musicians, all under the direction of Natalie Crosby. Crosby directs the Choir for the first time, replacing long-time director Mark Smith, who needed some time off this year. Crosby is a Hornell native. She received early choral training from Chris Van Leeuwen at the Hornell High School. She received a Bachelor’s Degree in Music Education from Mansfield University of Pennsylvania. After graduation, she moved to Las Vegas, NV to teach Kindergarten through 5th Grade General Music. While out west, she started her school’s choral and musical theater program. Natalie moved back to the area in 2016 has been teaching Pre-K through 12th grade General Music and Choir at Arkport Central School.

The centerpiece of this year’s performance is “A Manger Suite, ” featuring the songs and arrangements from Michael W. Smith’s It’s a Wonderful Christmas, arranged and orchestrated by David Hamilton. The choral writing is both exceptional and accessible with some beautiful tunes, harmonies and orchestral accompaniment. It also features a children’s choir that will be performed by Hornell Intermediate School’s Select Choir under the direction of Dawn Hopper. As is our successful practice, we will again insert additional special music into the program. One piece is the Advent Carol “The Angel Gabriel from Heaven Came.” A second piece is the African Folk Tune “Betelehemu,” transcribed by Jonathan Crutchfield. We will have our traditional performance of Handel’s Hallelujah Chorus. The musical program concludes with the Choir and the audience joining in singing several Christmas carols and “Let There Be Peace On Earth.”

The performance is presented without charge. We will collect a free-will offering, and this entire offering will be donated to the Food Bank of the Southern Tier. The Choir votes each year to select the local charity that will receive the free-will offering, and the Food Bank was the clear winner this year.