CHIDA approved applying for $700,000 in funding from the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council

HORNELL — The City of Hornell Industrial Development Agency (CHIDA) is remaining proactive in its bid to attract more industry and development.

At its November meeting, CHIDA approved applying for $700,000 in funding from the Southern Tier Regional Economic Development Council (STREDC). CHIDA CEO Jim Griffin said STREDC has infrastructure funds available for shovel-ready sites.

CHIDA is targeting improvements to local infrastructure at the Shawmut Industrial Park.

“We’ve got a lot of interest in the Shawmut Industrial Park and what we can do, what we can’t do and what we need to do,” Griffin said. “If you go up there and look at it, we all know from the motor shop north, for a long way, maybe 600-800 feet, it’s rough. It has mounds and dirt and probably some old fill in there from previous owners … It just needs a good cleaning out. We have an opportunity. … To me this thing fits perfect.”

Griffin said the upgrades might pave the way for additional investment at the Shawmut Industrial Park, which could include anything from manufacturing to warehousing to a hotel.

“I just think it’s a good investment. Although we’ve got land at the industrial park up there, there’s a lot of that that’s not useable,” Griffin said. “If Alstom for instance wanted to add to their buildings up there and go north, it probably couldn’t be done until we get some site work done. I’m really proposing we get more proactive on this at this stage of the game.”

While terms would have to be negotiated with STREDC, Griffin said the funding is a 10-year deal, interest free for 10 years. Griffin suggested putting $10,000 a month aside in a savings account as the project goes along.

“Then years from now if nothing has happened the money is there to pay it off and we’re out of it,” he said. “We’ve got a piece of property ready.”

The board voted unanimously to apply for the funding.

In other business, the board approved several resolutions related to local housing.

CHIDA accepted a supplemental application authorizing financial assistance for Phases II and III of The Residences development near the airport.

“They have their financing all in place, and they want to get started building Phase II and III, which we’re very happy to have them do,” Griffin said. “One of the structures that they planned is a community center with a swimming pool and exercise room. That’s in these plans.”

At another new housing development in the city, CHIDA granted an easement to Riedman Hornell LLC to cross a piece of CHIDA-owned property at the Fairlawn Hills apartments.

CHIDA also reinstated financial assistance previously authorized in June 2011 for the benefit of Iron Shore Properties, which developed apartments on Prindle Avenue earlier this decade and is eyeing a new housing project.

CHIDA received a presentation from Peish Video on the requirements to fill a new state mandate to livestream meetings and store the video for public access. CHIDA approved up to $9,000 on the project, which will also include work that will allow for video conferencing.