CORNING - Two longtime City Councilmen who have marched in the popular Parade of Lights for nearly the past 30 years each called it a “wonderful event.”

Approximately 50 participants, from marching bands to floats to the awaited arrival of Santa Claus, took part in the parade Saturday evening. Centers Health Care was the top sponsor of the Gaffer District's annual event.

“I think it’s a nice event for the community,” said Councilman Frank Coccho, D-6. “It gets the families out doing things together.”

Councilman Frank Muccini, R-5, agreed.

“It’s a beautiful parade,” Muccini said. “It’s nice to see everyone come out for the parade. The kids enjoy it and it’s just a nice way for people to get together, and in the Gaffer District, to enjoy the season.”

The parade will be followed next weekend, Dec. 7, with the 45th annual Sparkle street festival on Market Street.

Coccho said he was very disappointed in the stationary Parade of Lights held last year.

“I was very pleased that the City Council agreed with a resolution to request the Gaffer District not do that again,” Coccho said. “The Parade of Lights has always been very popular. The stationary parade was not."

In early June, about four months after the Council urged the Gaffer District not to hold future stationary parades following the 2018 Parade of Lights, the councilman got his wish with an announcement that the regular parade would return.