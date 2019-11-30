BELMONT — The annual Allegany County Board of Legislators Republican Leadership Caucus has chosen the Republican Candidates for Leadership for the coming year following the regular Nov. 25 Board Meeting.

Current Chairman Curtis Crandall (Belfast, District 1), the longest-serving chairman in the history of the board, was chosen for another term as Republican Candidate for Chairman of the Legislature.

Philip Curran (Alfred, District 5) was selected to continue on as the Republican Candidate for Legislative Vice Chairman.

Dwight “Mike” Healy (Amity, District 2) was reelected as Majority Leader for 2020.

The candidates will be voted on by the full Board of Legislators at the Organizational Meeting on Jan. 2, 2020 at 2 p.m.