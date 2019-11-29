Fundraiser targets research into treatments and cures for childhood cancers

CORNING - Several members of the Corning City Police Department are participating in No-Shave November to raise funds for research into treatments and cures for childhood cancers by forgoing their usual shaving.

The men in blue have grown out their beards and mustaches in November to raise money for Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, said Corning patrolman Anthony Sanford, president of the Crystal City Police Benevolent Association.

ALSF is one of the most well-known charitable foundations dedicated to raising funds for research into treatments and cures for childhood cancers.

“This is the second year the department has participated in the No-Shave November,” said Corning City Police Chief Jeff Spaulding. “Last year Sanford approached me and wanted to know if the department and union members could take part.”

Spaulding said originally he was against the police department taking part in No-Shave November.

“I’m kind of a traditionalist when it comes to how the police should look,” Spaulding said. “A clean-shaven appearance type of thing, I guess. So initially I said no but as he told me more about No-Shave November, I agreed to it.”

No-Shave November refers to an annual charity event where men don't shave, groom, or cut their facial hair for the entire month of November as a way of raising awareness and money to fight cancer.

Sanford said last year the department raised about $950 for research into treatments and cures.

“This year we expect to raise $2,000,” Sanford said.

Spaulding said the police department has 21 police officers, three females, and the majority of the male police officers are taking part in No-Shave November.

“I think it’s been great,” said Spaulding of the No-Shave November. “It generates a little bit of competition among the (police) members to who can grow the best beard while raising funds for a good and needy cause.”

Spaulding said the Corning Police Department expects to take part in No-Shave November again next year.

“It’s great to see the Police union once again raise money for charity by not shaving during the month of November,” said City Manager Mark Ryckman. “It’s another example of how city employees care for the community.”